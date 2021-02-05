Devon set for sub-zero conditions

Published: 3:51 PM February 5, 2021

Freezing conditions are set to return to Devon this weekend ahead of a prolonged cold spell forecast throughout next week.

Devon County Council is warning of the potential for icy conditions overnight, with road surface temperatures across the county expected to drop below zero this evening, and the Met Office has issued a Yellow Weather Warning for ice from midnight tonight until 9am tomorrow morning.

Gritters will be treating most of the main precautionary salting routes this evening and then monitoring conditions overnight.

Devon County Council has used over 13,000 tonnes of salt so far this winter and recently received a shipment of another 3,500 tonnes to ensure stock levels are maintained for the rest of the winter season.

Councillor Stuart Hughes, Devon County Council Cabinet nember for highway management, said: “Judging by the forecast it looks as though we’re heading into another period of wintry weather, initially starting with freezing temperatures this weekend. With the rain we’ve had over the past week, our roads are wet and could turn icy overnight and into tomorrow morning.

“We would ask everyone to please be aware of the potential for ice, particularly on untreated routes.

"It’s also worth remembering that ice can form even on treated roads, so please take extra care.

"Heading into next week, although there is some uncertainty at the moment, there could be a chance of snow. So we’re closely monitoring the forecast and we have taken steps to ensure our gritting teams are resilient should conditions turn wintry.”

The county council is reminding people of the following advice:

• Avoid overnight travel unless absolutely essential as roads will always be more hazardous at night with less traffic and colder temperatures, and road conditions are less easily identified;

• Never assume a road has been salted. Remember that showers or rain will wash salt off roads leaving them prone to ice, and in extreme cold even salting will not always stop ice from forming;

• Allow additional time for your journey;

• Reduce your speed and leave more space between you and the vehicle in front;

• Drive with care and according to the conditions.