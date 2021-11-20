Devon County Council is making grants available to groups who can help people during self-isolation - Credit: Bix Rox

With the high rate of positive coronavirus cases across East Devon right now, there are growing numbers of people who are being required to self-isolate.

For many fortunate enough to experience only minor symptoms and with people to help them, ten days self-isolating is OK. It's work round-able.

But for others, self-isolating can be very difficult, especially if they live alone, they’re unwell, or have other responsibilities outside the house. This can put them under intolerable stress and pressure.

Devon County Council is making small to medium-size grants available to local voluntary and community groups who can help people during their self-isolation period.

The council's help is principally aimed at helping groups that can support with the following tasks:

getting food and other supplies

caring responsibilities

practical things, like dog walking

mental health and wellbeing, including loneliness and boredom

Those self-isolating not only include people who have tested PCR positive for the virus, but also those who have been advised to self-isolate - such as known contacts of people who test positive who are not vaccinated; or ahead of a medical procedure.

The funding is to help them with the practical, social or emotional support they need, so that they can self-isolate properly, and so that they don’t potentially pass the virus onto others.

Not-for-profit voluntary, community and social enterprise sector groups, town and parish councils, charities, small groups, or a combination of any of them, can apply for the funding.

Grants typically can be up to £5,000 for small projects, and up to £20,000 for larger projects. Applications for larger projects will be considered.

Councillor Roger Croad, Devon County Council's Cabinet Member responsible for communities, said: "With case levels high in Devon at the moment, there are a lot of people self-isolating, and many of them relying on support from others to see them through the immediate period.

"We want to help. We'd like local groups who are offering this sort of support to contact us, and tell us about their projects.”

Information about the grants are available on our website.

Or to discuss an application, you can get in contact with Hannah.reynolds@devon.gov.uk