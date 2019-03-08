Is residents' parking in Exmouth coming to your road?

Residents in parts of Exmouth are set to have their say on proposals to introduce parking permits to some of the town's most vehicle-laden roads.

After complaints were made to the county council about the current state of on-street parking in Exmouth, a consultation has been launched into the location of possible residents' permit areas.

Postcards arriving through Exmouth letterboxes later this week outline six areas of the town earmarked for the scheme.

These include the colonies, streets on either side of Rolle Road and the residential roads surrounding the marina including St Andrew's Road and Victoria Road.

Councillor Stuart Hughes, Devon County Council's cabinet member for highway management said: "We need to ensure that residents have priority to park within their own area, while also recognising the needs of local businesses and schools.

"We're keen to hear what people think of the idea of introducing residents' parking in areas of the town, and their feedback can then help shape the scheme as it develops."

The Devon County Council proposals would include a combination of the following:

- Resident parking zonal restrictions ¬- lengths of road with no markings where only vehicles with permits can park

- Pay and display bays with or without exemptions for resident permit holders - marked bays that enable some non-permit parking for nearby employment areas to continue

- Limited waiting with or without exemptions for resident permit holders - marked bays that enable some shorter stay non-permit parking for local facilities

Residents' permits will be limited to two per household, costing £30 each.

Visitor permits will be available to all households in the area for £30 per 30-day permit.

Business permits will be available for vehicle necessary for the day to day operation of a business.

Essential visitor passes will be available for households within where they can demonstrate a need for care support.

The consultation begins on Friday, October 4, and runs for three weeks.

People can take part by going to the Exmouth parking consultation website or by posting their responses to Traffic Management Team, Devon County Council, County Hall, Topsham Road, Exeter, EX2 4QD.