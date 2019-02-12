Advanced search

Recycling centre in five-day closure for resurfacing works

PUBLISHED: 12:41 25 February 2019

Exmouth recycling centre. Ref exe 18 18TI 2153. Picture: Terry Ife

Exmouth recycling centre. Ref exe 18 18TI 2153. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

A recycling centre is set to be closed for five days next month for planned maintenance works.

The Knowle Hill Household Waste Recycling Centre in Exmouth will be closed from Monday (March 4) until Friday, March 8, for resurfacing work.

It is hoped the site will re-open on Saturday, March 9, from 10am.

People are being advised to use the Sidmouth and Pinbrook recycling centres while Exmouth’s site is closed.

Councillor Andrea David, Devon County Council’s cabinet member for infrastructure, development and waste, said: “We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause, but there is no other way of carrying out these essential maintenance works in a safe manner. Please check Devon County Council’s website for updates.”

For more information and updates please go to: https://new.devon.gov.uk/wasteandrecycling/centre/knowle-hill-recycling-centre/

