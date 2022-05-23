Co-op raises 7K for local community

Two Exmouth shops have helped to raised more than £3,000 for a Devon-based charity.

Coop's Exeter Road and Brixington stores raised funds for Dream-A-Way - an Exeter based charity helping to make dreams come true for Devon's children and adults with disabilities or life-affecting health conditions.

More than £7,000 was raised by co-operative stores across Devon for a range of causes including Pete's Dragons and Exmouth Friends in Need.

The store manager in Exmouth's Exeter Road Daryn Liddel said: "We were able to raise the money by working closely with Dream-A-Way.

"I have helped personally clean their caravans for their guests and we have given donations to support them. Plus we have given them hampers and our great customers have put money into the collection tins. I am sure all the team will be delighted with this figure raised."

Thousands of pounds will be shared between five separate charities and good causes which were the 2021 local partners of The Co-operative Food stores in Devon.

Brixington Lane co-op store. - Credit: Google Maps

The money was raised through collection pots and fundraising activities at the Southern Co-op stores and will be rounded up to make sure each charity receives at least £1,000.

Holly Bramble​, Community Lead at the regional, independent co-operative, said: "Each of these local causes makes a difference in their local community. It is incredibly important to us, our colleagues and our members to make sure we support them in their efforts - whether that is a local school working to be more sustainable, or a charity which cares for people in need.

"So we'd like to thank every shopper who put their pennies in the collection pots and every colleague who organised a fundraising activity. It's been a tough few years but it is wonderful to see people continuing to support each other where they can."

Southern Co-op's Love Your Neighbourhood programme also enables charities and local causes to apply for grants of up to £500 to help create greener and safer neighbourhoods.

To find out more about local funding and other support available, visit www.neighbourly.com/SouthernCoop/campaigns.