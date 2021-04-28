Published: 8:00 AM April 28, 2021

Following the Government’s ‘roadmap’ in further lifting CV-19 restrictions in April, two thirds of Devon’s Top Attractions have now re-opened their doors and are welcoming many visitors back to enjoy their outdoor facilities.

Although they are only partially open, with restrictions and limited capacity still in place, all of the attractions have reported a positive start in the first week of the season.

Whilst most attractions missed out on welcoming visitors for the Easter weekend, they did manage to open for the final week of the Devon Easter school holidays, and also catch the first of the self-catering holiday trade.

Exmouth’s own Stuart Line Cruises resumes its tours on Saturday (May 1) and will return to full sailing on May 17.

Jake Stuart said the team ‘cannot wait’.

He said: “They have worked incredibly hard to ensure that we stay afloat - so to speak, and for this I am both grateful and extremely proud.

“We will be running a limited timetable from Saturday, using only the upper deck and we will resume the full schedule from May 17, using both decks - in line with the current UK Government guidelines on outdoor and indoor attractions.

“It has been an incredibly challenging year for us all - not least for small and non-essential businesses such as ourselves, who have been forced to spend more of the past year closed than we have open.

“However, we are starting to feel much more optimistic about the future and our recovery going forward and we have some truly wonderful cruises and Special Events planned - I've got a feeling it's going to be a good one."

The Chairman of ‘Devon’s Top Attractions’ Dick Wood, said: “Several attractions have said that their numbers on the first day of opening were double that compared to the first days of opening after the first lockdown last July, and others reported better than expected visitor numbers.

“This just goes to show people’s sheer delight and desire to have a day out with the family, and to spend some money at last.”

Josh Haywood General Manager at Crealy, added: “There is definitely a sense of intent and desire by visitors to get out, enjoy themselves and spend.”