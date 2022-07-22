Crime up 12 per cent in Devon and Cornwall

New crime statistics from Devon and Cornwall Police show a 12.2 per cent increase in recorded crime over the course of a year until March this year.

The area does continue to be one of the safest places to live with the second lowest total crime rate in England.

The latest Office of National Statistics (ONS) crime figures saw a 12.2 per cent increase in recorded crime between March 2021 and March 2022 with 56.8 crimes per 1,000 population, due to crime returning to pre Covid-19 levels.

Temporary deputy chief constable Julie Fielding said: “The latest crime statistics reflect how our region is adjusting to life post lockdown having emerged from the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Some aspects of crime have not returned to their pre covid levels in Devon and Cornwall. burglary offences have seen a decrease of seven per cent, falling during the lockdowns and not rising back to their former levels.

"During the pandemic and particularly during lockdown periods many people worked from home and did not travel or leave vehicles unattended away from the home.

"As restrictions have eased many people have adopted hybrid working patterns with more working from home than pre-pandemic which has reduced some of the opportunities for offending.

“Historically we have had relatively low levels of acquisitive crimes and the latest figures show that Devon and Cornwall have the lowest levels of crime and we continue our work on reducing and preventing crime.”

Some aspects of crime have risen both in Devon and Cornwall and nationally including sexual offences which have risen locally by 29.5 per cent.

Nationally, policing has seen increases in rape and sexual offences starting in March 2021. This coincided with the ending of lockdown and an increased focus on Violence Against Women and Girls – factors that have driven an increased confidence to report sexual offending among victims in Devon and Cornwall.

Devon and Cornwall Police said it is continuing to make improvements in bringing offenders to justice and working in partnership to prevent such offences from occurring.

This includes working with the national Operation Bluestone Soteria team to review how we respond to crimes of rape and sexual offences to ensure that we can provide the best service possible to our communities.

According to Devon and Cornwall Police, tackling serious violence, violence against women and girls and sexual offences are all priorities for the force.

The statistics shows that possession of weapon offences have increased by eight per cent, however, the overall crime rate per population is low, at 0.7 offences per 1,000 population.

The increase in possession of weapon offences in Devon and Cornwall is likely due to the number of proactive policing operations that have taken place over the last 12 months.

Operations like Operation Scorpion where five police forces in the South West region work together to create a hostile environment for those who deal drugs in our areas, have recovered offensive weapons during seizures.

Recovering these offensive weapons will lead to an increase in possession of weapon offences but this is a positive result as it means these weapons have been recovered and taken off our streets.

Alison Hernandez, Police and Crime Commissioner for Devon, Cornwall, and the Isles of Scilly, said: “While I am pleased to see relatively low levels of recorded incidents for the area, and these figures remind us of how lucky we are to live here, we must remain committed to encouraging more people to report crime, so we have a more accurate picture of offending in the force area.

“We know crimes like shoplifting and sexual offences are still under-reported and I would encourage victims to come forward so we can offer them the help and support they need.

"With the Government uplift and monies from our local communities Devon and Cornwall Police is able to reach record officer numbers and is in a strong position to be able to respond to and prevent crime, but we cannot do that without the support and engagement of the communities we serve.”