Advanced search

Exmouth to benefit from £800k developer cash injection

PUBLISHED: 12:00 15 January 2020

The Buckingham Heights development in Exmouth. Picture: Taylor Wimpey

The Buckingham Heights development in Exmouth. Picture: Taylor Wimpey

Archant

A developer building 120 new homes in Exmouth is spending more than £800,000 on improvements in the town.

Taylor Wimpey, which is building new houses at its Buckingham Heights development, at Pankhurst Close, will put £730,000 towards East Devon District Council's community infrastructure levy.

This can be spent on improvements around Exmouth including education, culture, sports and sustainability projects.

The developer is also setting aside £24,000 to mitigate any environmental impacts of construction on the local areas of conservation such as the Exe Estuary.

Taylor Wimpey will also put more than £44,000 towards improvements to leisure facilities, including money for new play equipment on the site.

Buckingham Heights, which will feature 30 affordable homes, is expected to be finished by spring this year.

Richard Harrison, land and planning director for Taylor Wimpey Exeter, said: "With the provision of new play equipment, funding towards local wildlife habitats and also payments to East Devon District Council, we are committed to ensuring that we are giving back to the local community."

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Demolition of former Sunday school in plans for 20 town centre apartments

Perspective drawings of the scheme. Picture courtesy of Brian Male

‘Amazing’ year of slimming success for Exmouth father and daughter

Hannah before and after her weight loss. Picture: Slimming World

Exmouth man accused of Newton Poppleford murder remanded in custody

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Building roof fallen into road in Woodbury

Police have closed the B3174.

Budleigh firefighters called out to Exmouth fire – hours before station closure rubber-stamped

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Demolition of former Sunday school in plans for 20 town centre apartments

Perspective drawings of the scheme. Picture courtesy of Brian Male

‘Amazing’ year of slimming success for Exmouth father and daughter

Hannah before and after her weight loss. Picture: Slimming World

Exmouth man accused of Newton Poppleford murder remanded in custody

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Building roof fallen into road in Woodbury

Police have closed the B3174.

Budleigh firefighters called out to Exmouth fire – hours before station closure rubber-stamped

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Cockles latest - our weekly chat with Exmouth RFC head coach Steve Perry

Exmouth at home to Barnstaple. Ref exsp 35 19TI 9020. Picture: Terry Ife

Madeira duo Jean Rainton and Penny Preece book County Pairs final berth

Madeira bowls. Ref exsp 25 17TI 5264. Picture: Terry Ife

East Budleigh edged out in close encounter with high-flying Elmore

Goal!

Point-to-point doubles for Darren Andrews and Darren Edwards on testing going at the Royal Cornwall Showground

Over the sticks

Exmouth to benefit from £800k developer cash injection

The Buckingham Heights development in Exmouth. Picture: Taylor Wimpey
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists