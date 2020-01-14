Exmouth to benefit from £800k developer cash injection

The Buckingham Heights development in Exmouth. Picture: Taylor Wimpey Archant

A developer building 120 new homes in Exmouth is spending more than £800,000 on improvements in the town.

Taylor Wimpey, which is building new houses at its Buckingham Heights development, at Pankhurst Close, will put £730,000 towards East Devon District Council's community infrastructure levy.

This can be spent on improvements around Exmouth including education, culture, sports and sustainability projects.

The developer is also setting aside £24,000 to mitigate any environmental impacts of construction on the local areas of conservation such as the Exe Estuary.

Taylor Wimpey will also put more than £44,000 towards improvements to leisure facilities, including money for new play equipment on the site.

Buckingham Heights, which will feature 30 affordable homes, is expected to be finished by spring this year.

Richard Harrison, land and planning director for Taylor Wimpey Exeter, said: "With the provision of new play equipment, funding towards local wildlife habitats and also payments to East Devon District Council, we are committed to ensuring that we are giving back to the local community."