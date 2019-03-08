Developer cash given to long-awaited Dinan Way extension

Cash from developers will be put towards the long-awaited extension of Dinan Way.

East Devon District Council's strategic planning committee agreed to contribute £400,000 towards Devon County Council (DCC) for the scheme which will see Dinan Way extended to connect with the A376.

The money comes from community infrastructure levy (CIL) contributions the district council has collected from housing developments in East Devon.

Cllr Nick Hookway, a ward member for Exmouth, questioned why the council was being asked to help fund it given that DCC has a budget for highways.

He said: "They know about it, local councillors have supported it, but they have chosen not to support it, but are happy to fund other schemes here.

"We do need the Dinan Way road but are we setting a precedent for future schemes?"

Chief executive Mark Williams though said that a match funding bid could result in a lot more money coming from central government.

Cllr Mike Allen added: "We have been fighting for this for years and it will open up a new opportunity for people to enter and exit the town."

Planning permission for the Dinan Way extension, which would ease congestion by providing an alternative route to the unsuitable local roads currently used and provide a connection to the A376, was granted in 2017.

The National Trust, which owns nearby A la Ronde, asked for the proposals to be 'called in' by central government but this was rejected by ministers.

The service lead for planning strategy, Ed Freeman, told the committee DCC was concerned that if the project was not secured through funding the Dinan Way extension would not be delivered at all.

A Devon County Council spokesman said: "The contribution towards Dinan Way will enable a future bid for government funding.

"The scheme will reduce HGV traffic through the centre of Exmouth, while also improving bus route options and providing new cycle connections to the Exe Estuary Trail.

"Design work on the plans is ongoing."