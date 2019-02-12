Missing barn owl’s owners draw up detailed map 10 days after her disappearance

The owner of a missing barn own has drawn out a map to help in the search to bring Gwedd home.

Four-year-old Gwedd, a tame barn owl from Exmouth, fled after being attacked by seagulls on February 13, and has not returned home since.

Her owners Nic and Andy Gibson have been desperately leading the search to bring Gwedd home.

Now 10 days after Gwedd’s disappearance, Nic Mrs Gibson has drawn up a map which she hopes will narrow down the search.

The yellow area shows where the couple believe Gwedd is, from Woodfield Close up to, and including, Liverton Farm.

The orange area is where she is most likely to be spotted, and where there have been possible sightings.

This included the park from Woodfield Close to the houses in Dinan Way, all the woodlands joining the park and Liverton Copse ring wood.

The pink area shows the roads, houses and businesses that could potentially see her.

Mrs Gibson said: “At night is mostly when she will fly, she is silent in flight but will look ghostly to see, she has a broad rounded wing shape & a very slow flap unlike other birds.

You can recognise her from other barn owls as she has anklets and flying straps on her ankles as well as identification rings.”

If anyone sees Gwedd, they are urged not to approach her, and to phone the couple as soon as possible on 07964 525581.

Mrs Gibson added: “We want to say a massive thank you to everyone, your support and information is absolutely amazing and really helpful, bless you all, thank you again.

“I’m sorry if I’ve missed getting back to anyone, we have chased up every lead we have had through and we are spending all our spare time out there looking for her.

“Bless you all and we will let you know as soon as we get her back.”

Mrs Gibson rescued Gwedd four years ago, and usually takes her out and about in the town.

The owl can frequently be seen having her photo taken by diners as she enjoys a breakfast with Mrs Gibson at McDonalds at Liverton Business Park.

Gwedd should be identifiable as she has anklets and flying straps on.

She is also displaying an International Bird Register ring.

Any sightings at all, call Nic on 07964 525581.