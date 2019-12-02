Advanced search

Topsham curry restaurant proves there are 'naan' better

PUBLISHED: 07:59 03 December 2019

The owners of Denley's and their families at the Asian Curry Awards finals. Picture: Attention Media

A popular Indian restaurant in Topsham has received regional recognition.

Denley's Essence of India, in High Street, was crowned Asian restaurant of the year for the West Country at the 2019 Asian Curry Awards.

Owners Jay Miah and Islam Kahn were joined by their families when they accepted the award at a ceremony in London.

Jay Miah said: "I'm so proud of the whole team at the restaurant, from the front of house staff, to our highly trained chefs in the kitchen.

"Thank you to our amazing customers for their continued support.

"It's really nice to see so many familiar and friendly faces in the restaurant and we love welcoming new faces too.

"I've been running Indian restaurants for over 10 years and this award is one we've been working so hard to achieve.

"The team at Denley's will continue to make improvements and keep to the standards our customers deserve."

