Milk vending machine demand doubles as supermarkets struggle to keep shelves stocked

Clinton Dairy in East Devon continuing to work around the clock to ensure organic milk supplies are maintained' Picture: Guy Newman © Guy Newman

Demand for a milk vending machine at Otterton Mill has doubled since the coronavirus outbreak, as supermarkets struggle to keep their shelves stocked.

Clinton Dairy supplies the milk for the 24/7 vending machine, which was initially installed to reduce food miles, waste and connect its farm with the community.

The Clinton Devon Farms Partnership manages two organic farms - Otter Farm and Dalditch Farm – where a herd of 750 cows graze.

Farms Manager Sam Briant-Evans said: “Our vending machine usually sells 10 to 12 litres a day, whereas we are currently seeing sales of 25 to 30 litres a day, and we expect that to continue to rise.”

The refrigerated vending machine at Otterton Mill holds 100 litres of whole milk and is fitted with a cash and card payment facility.

Customers can purchase a re-useable, recyclable glass bottle, or bring their own.