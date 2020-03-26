Advanced search

Milk vending machine demand doubles as supermarkets struggle to keep shelves stocked

PUBLISHED: 12:00 29 March 2020

Clinton Dairy in East Devon continuing to work around the clock to ensure organic milk supplies are maintained' Picture: Guy Newman

Clinton Dairy in East Devon continuing to work around the clock to ensure organic milk supplies are maintained' Picture: Guy Newman

© Guy Newman

Demand for a milk vending machine at Otterton Mill has doubled since the coronavirus outbreak, as supermarkets struggle to keep their shelves stocked.

Clinton Dairy supplies the milk for the 24/7 vending machine, which was initially installed to reduce food miles, waste and connect its farm with the community.

The Clinton Devon Farms Partnership manages two organic farms - Otter Farm and Dalditch Farm – where a herd of 750 cows graze.

Farms Manager Sam Briant-Evans said: “Our vending machine usually sells 10 to 12 litres a day, whereas we are currently seeing sales of 25 to 30 litres a day, and we expect that to continue to rise.”

The refrigerated vending machine at Otterton Mill holds 100 litres of whole milk and is fitted with a cash and card payment facility.

Customers can purchase a re-useable, recyclable glass bottle, or bring their own.

