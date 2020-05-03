Advanced search

Allotment sheds ‘completely destroyed’ after deliberate fire

PUBLISHED: 09:33 03 May 2020 | UPDATED: 10:17 03 May 2020

Two sheds were 'deliberately' set on fire in Exmouth. Picture: Sally Jane Barlow

Two sheds were 'deliberately' set on fire in Exmouth. Picture: Sally Jane Barlow

Archant

Two sheds were deliberately set on fire at Exmouth allotment in the early hours of Sunday (May 3) morning.

The damaged done by the fire at the allotments in Hamilton Lane. Picture: Dawn WitkissThe damaged done by the fire at the allotments in Hamilton Lane. Picture: Dawn Witkiss

Fire appliances from Exmouth responded to reports of a fire at the allotments in Hamilton Lane at around 6.45am.

Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service said two sheds were ‘completely destroyed’ after being deliberately set on fire.

Other sheds were damaged and broken into. Police were asked to attend.

Fire crews extinguished the fire using one hose reel jet.

The damaged done by the fire at the allotments in Hamilton Lane. Picture: Dawn WitkissThe damaged done by the fire at the allotments in Hamilton Lane. Picture: Dawn Witkiss

A fire service spokesman said duty of care was left with the police.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Exmouth Journal. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Exmouth fish and chip shop set to re-open after gaining national recognition

The Proper Fish and Chip Shop owner Dan Hennesy and shift manager Shane Kemp with their 2019 Exmouth Business Awards.Ref exe 07 20TI 8158 Picture: Terry Ife

Allotment sheds ‘completely destroyed’ after deliberate fire

Two sheds were 'deliberately' set on fire in Exmouth. Picture: Sally Jane Barlow

Coronavirus in East Devon - live

The world is fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.

Exmouth-based research team in national Covid-19 PRINCIPLE treatment trial

Dr Barry Coakley, clinical director of the WEB primary care network. Picture: Barry Coakley

New location for Exeter’s Nightingale hospital due to low coronavirus rate

Schools to close from Friday.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Exmouth fish and chip shop set to re-open after gaining national recognition

The Proper Fish and Chip Shop owner Dan Hennesy and shift manager Shane Kemp with their 2019 Exmouth Business Awards.Ref exe 07 20TI 8158 Picture: Terry Ife

Allotment sheds ‘completely destroyed’ after deliberate fire

Two sheds were 'deliberately' set on fire in Exmouth. Picture: Sally Jane Barlow

Coronavirus in East Devon - live

The world is fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.

Exmouth-based research team in national Covid-19 PRINCIPLE treatment trial

Dr Barry Coakley, clinical director of the WEB primary care network. Picture: Barry Coakley

New location for Exeter’s Nightingale hospital due to low coronavirus rate

Schools to close from Friday.

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Coronavirus in East Devon - live

The world is fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.

Photo group ‘zooms’ ahead with online weekly meetings

Looking Up at Lloyds Picture: Derrick Holliday

Allotment sheds ‘completely destroyed’ after deliberate fire

Two sheds were 'deliberately' set on fire in Exmouth. Picture: Sally Jane Barlow

East Devon Virtual Cricket League - matchday one results

A cricket ball on the scorers table.

Cricket - coming soon...the East Devon Virtual Cricket League

Picture: Thinkstock
Drive 24