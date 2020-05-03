Allotment sheds ‘completely destroyed’ after deliberate fire
PUBLISHED: 09:33 03 May 2020 | UPDATED: 10:17 03 May 2020
Two sheds were deliberately set on fire at Exmouth allotment in the early hours of Sunday (May 3) morning.
Fire appliances from Exmouth responded to reports of a fire at the allotments in Hamilton Lane at around 6.45am.
Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service said two sheds were ‘completely destroyed’ after being deliberately set on fire.
Other sheds were damaged and broken into. Police were asked to attend.
Fire crews extinguished the fire using one hose reel jet.
A fire service spokesman said duty of care was left with the police.
