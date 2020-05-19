Advanced search

Exmouth delicatessen set to reopen with adapted offering

PUBLISHED: 13:59 19 May 2020 | UPDATED: 13:59 19 May 2020

exe deli on the strand

An Exmouth delicatessen is set to reopen its doors for the first time since the coronavirus outbreak hit.

From Monday, June 1, Deli on the Strand will adapt its business from a café into a delicatessen and retail outlet.

The deli counter will sell meats, cheese, pate, pies, pasties, sausage rolls, croissants and cake.

New ranges available include vegetable boxes, milk, eggs, cheese, yoghurt, pasta, rice, biscuits, crackers, chutney, jams and honey.

Sarah Gibbs, who co-owns the business with Stuart Gibbs, said they are ‘excited’ to reopen again.

She said: “Following government guidelines we are innovating and adapting to meet customer needs and social distancing.

“We hope to offer an alternative to the big supermarkets; local produce at reasonable prices and avoid the supermarket queues.

“We are looking at doing home delivery as well if this is something that would be popular with our customers.

“We will still be doing the takeaway options for sandwiches, salads, bacon baps and coffee.”

