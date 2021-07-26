Delay in Exmouth murder trial announced

Published: 11:01 AM July 26, 2021

The trial of a woman who is accused of murdering her partner at their home in Exmouth has been delayed.

Tanya Hoskin, aged 51, of Tennyson Way, Brixington, Exmouth, has denied killing Nigel Johnston, aged 54, whose body was found on Sunday, December 27, 2020.

Judge Peter Johnson vacated the existing trial date for her trial at Exeter Crown Court of September 20, and moved the case back to November 1 this year.

She remains in custody and he extended custody time limits until her trial.

Mr Simon Laws, QC, prosecuting, and Mr Michael Turner, QC, defending, said expert reports would not be ready by the original date.

Mr Johnston was confirmed dead after ambulance paramedics were called to an alleged stabbing at the address in Exmouth at 9pm on December 27 last year and found a man with wounds to his chest.

Hoskin has pleaded guilty to four assaults on three emergency workers, all being police officers who took part in her arrest.