Lifesaving workshop hailed a success

PUBLISHED: 12:00 06 April 2019

Action for Life held free defibrilator and CPR training at the Budleigh Hospital Health and Wellbeing Hub. Picture: Westbank

Archant

More than 70 people took part in the Action for Life session at Budleigh Hospital Health and Wellbeing Hub

Free life-saving training workshops in Budleigh Salterton have been hailed a success.

The Budleigh Hospital Health and Wellbeing Hub played as host to the defibrillator and CPR training session run by Action for Life.

More than 70 people attended the workshop designed to give people the confidence and skills to use a defibrillator in case of emergency.

The success of the session has prompted Action for Life to organise further workshops this summer.

Stuart Brown, Action for Life director, said: “Everyone has been amazing – they have learnt a lot.

“The training session was so successful we will be putting on further free sessions at Budleigh Hub in the summer.”

Marc Jobson, manager of the hub, said: “We look forward to welcoming Action for Life back in the summer to deliver another session.”

For more information on events at the hub ring 01395 446896 or visit www.westbank.org.uk

