Person dies following incident at Lympstone railway station

PUBLISHED: 12:35 13 July 2020

A person has died following an incident at Lympstone railway station, British Transport Police have confirmed.

Officers were called at shortly before 5.30am on Monday (July 13) after a report of a casualty.

British Transport Police confirmed that a person was pronounced dead at the scene.

The death is not being treated as suspicious.

A British Transport Police spokesman said: “British Transport Police were called at 5.28am on July 13 to Lympstone railway station following a report of a casualty.

“Officers attended but sadly a person was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The incident is not being treated as suspicious.”

