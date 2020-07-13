Person dies following incident at Lympstone railway station
PUBLISHED: 12:35 13 July 2020
Archant
A person has died following an incident at Lympstone railway station, British Transport Police have confirmed.
Officers were called at shortly before 5.30am on Monday (July 13) after a report of a casualty.
British Transport Police confirmed that a person was pronounced dead at the scene.
The death is not being treated as suspicious.
A British Transport Police spokesman said: “British Transport Police were called at 5.28am on July 13 to Lympstone railway station following a report of a casualty.
“Officers attended but sadly a person was pronounced dead at the scene.
“The incident is not being treated as suspicious.”
