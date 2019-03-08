Advanced search

An awareness event marks first step towards Exmouth's deaf-friendly status

PUBLISHED: 07:00 10 November 2019

Deaf awareness event. Picture: Deaf Academy

Deaf awareness event. Picture: Deaf Academy

Archant

A deaf awareness event has been hailed for taking the first steps toward making Exmouth the country's first deaf-friendly town.

Deaf Awareness event. Picture: Deaf AcademyDeaf Awareness event. Picture: Deaf Academy

Around 80 community group members and business owners attended the event held at Ocean, where the academy's community officer Nikki James, who is deaf herself, explained a range of topics.

This was followed by smaller educational sessions led by groups of academy students.

The Deaf Academy is less than six months away from moving into its new multi-million pound home on the site of the former Rolle College in Exmouth.

Director of development Steve Morton said: "Our goal is to start to create the UK's first deaf-friendly town here in Exmouth, and from the turnout and the supportive comments we've received I think we're off to a great start."

Deaf awareness event. Picture: Deaf AcademyDeaf awareness event. Picture: Deaf Academy

Are you doing 'one thing' to help the Deaf Academy raise funds to kit out its new facility? Email exmouth.editorial@archant.co.uk to let us know

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Row as London councillor accuses Exmouth business of ‘pandering to racists’ with Twitter posts

London Newham Councillor Mas Patel (L) and George Nightingale, owner of Spoken in Exmouth. Pictures: Newham Council/ Alex Walton/ Twitter

Exmouth’s McDonalds to re-open following digital makeover

McDonalds at Liverton Business Park, Exmouth. Picture: Google

Therapy company looking to put some ‘sol’ into former chapel of rest

Oliver Jenkin and Bex Hill of Sol Energies outside the latest premises in the Budleigh Hub. Ref exb 44 19TI 3196. Picture: Terry Ife

Former MP predicts General Election win for independent Claire Wright

Claire Wright is ready to stand in 2019 General Elections. Picture: Claire Wright

Independent vote ‘would not achieve anything’ says departing MP

Hugo Swire on rhe upcoming election in East Devon. Picture: Google/Hugo Swire

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Row as London councillor accuses Exmouth business of ‘pandering to racists’ with Twitter posts

London Newham Councillor Mas Patel (L) and George Nightingale, owner of Spoken in Exmouth. Pictures: Newham Council/ Alex Walton/ Twitter

Exmouth’s McDonalds to re-open following digital makeover

McDonalds at Liverton Business Park, Exmouth. Picture: Google

Therapy company looking to put some ‘sol’ into former chapel of rest

Oliver Jenkin and Bex Hill of Sol Energies outside the latest premises in the Budleigh Hub. Ref exb 44 19TI 3196. Picture: Terry Ife

Former MP predicts General Election win for independent Claire Wright

Claire Wright is ready to stand in 2019 General Elections. Picture: Claire Wright

Independent vote ‘would not achieve anything’ says departing MP

Hugo Swire on rhe upcoming election in East Devon. Picture: Google/Hugo Swire

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Exmouth Town senior teams suffer second successive Saturday washout.

The Southern Rpad pitch which meant that Exmouth Town's Toolsttation Western League Premier Division meeting with Cribbs was postponed. Picture MARTIN COOK

An awareness event marks first step towards Exmouth’s deaf-friendly status

Deaf awareness event. Picture: Deaf Academy

Bang Bang! to be staged at Exeter Northcott Theatre

Exeter's Northcott Theatre

Remembrance Sunday events in East Devon

Exmouth war memorial

Care home’s vintage tea party raises funds for Devon Air Ambulance

Bay Court resident Richard Metson preenting a fundraising cheque to Devon Air Ambulance Trust volunteer Simon Card. Picture: Annmarie Turner
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists