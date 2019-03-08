An awareness event marks first step towards Exmouth's deaf-friendly status

Deaf awareness event. Picture: Deaf Academy Archant

A deaf awareness event has been hailed for taking the first steps toward making Exmouth the country's first deaf-friendly town.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Deaf Awareness event. Picture: Deaf Academy Deaf Awareness event. Picture: Deaf Academy

Around 80 community group members and business owners attended the event held at Ocean, where the academy's community officer Nikki James, who is deaf herself, explained a range of topics.

This was followed by smaller educational sessions led by groups of academy students.

The Deaf Academy is less than six months away from moving into its new multi-million pound home on the site of the former Rolle College in Exmouth.

Director of development Steve Morton said: "Our goal is to start to create the UK's first deaf-friendly town here in Exmouth, and from the turnout and the supportive comments we've received I think we're off to a great start."

Deaf awareness event. Picture: Deaf Academy Deaf awareness event. Picture: Deaf Academy

Are you doing 'one thing' to help the Deaf Academy raise funds to kit out its new facility? Email exmouth.editorial@archant.co.uk to let us know