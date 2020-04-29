Virtual ‘colour bomb’ to help Deaf Academy’s fundraising campaign

Put on your most colourful outfits for a virtual ‘colour bomb’ and help raise funds for Exmouth’s new Deaf Academy.

The educational facility for deaf youngsters was set to open its doors in April but plans to re-locate from Exeter have had to be halted due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The Deaf Academy’s fundraising campaign to kit out the multi-million-pound Douglas Avenue venue was also curtailed due to the crisis.

A ‘colour bomb’ - the flagship event of the campaign - was set to take place on Exmouth beach but now the academy is asking people to take part in a virtual fundraiser.

For Deaf Awareness Week, which begins on Monday (May 4), people are being asked to where colourful clothing, donate to the academy and share their photos to help the academy raise the final £100,000 needed.

Steve Morton, director of development at the Deaf Academy, said: “We’re looking forward to seeing people take up the Virtual Colourbomb challenge, from corporate teams dressing up for calls, to our students and families and our fantastically supportive community.

“We know there are going to be some amazing sights and we’re so grateful to people for supporting us and helping us reach our fundraising target.”

Within hours of Deaf Academy staff and volunteers packing up its Topsham Road base in Exeter, the Government announced the country was going into lockdown.

Staying in Exeter wasn’t an option and the Exmouth site wasn’t ready to open.

Most students were set to work from home, but the academy still had to open for priority pupils.

Exeter-based specialist centre for visual impairment WESC provided classrooms for the academy to use.

Accomodation has been provided by University of Exeter.

Mr Morton thanked both WESC and the University of Exeter for their support.

He added: “Coronavirus may have forced us to change our plans, but as we’ve shown often in recent years, we deal with change very well.

“We press on and continue to put the needs of our students first and foremost in everything we do.”

Visit the Deaf Academy website for more information.