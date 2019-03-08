Toast your toes for charity - Deaf Academy's firewalk returns

Deaf Academy volunteers posed as Santa Clause ahead of the Santa Sizzle. Picture: Exeter Deaf Academy Archant

A challenge has been issued for people to toast their toes on red-hot embers this Christmas while raising funds for Exmouth's Deaf Academy.

Following the success of last year's event, the charity is hosting another Santa Sizzle firewalk in The Strand on Saturday, December 14.

Participants will walk barefoot across five metres of embers which will have a core temperature of between 500C and 600C.

Last year's event raised thousands of pounds for the Deaf Academy's appeal.

The charity is looking to raise £250,000 ahead of moving into its new home in Exmouth in April next year.

The challenge is run by UK Firewalk, led by Scott Bell, who was twice holder of the Guinness World Record for the greatest fire walking distance.

One of last year's firewalkers, Catrina Marsh, said: "I recommend everyone to have a go - it's amazing what you can do when you put mind over matter."

To sign up to take part in the firewalk, or for more information click here