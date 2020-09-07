Advanced search

Thank you – Deaf Academy grateful for community fundraising support

PUBLISHED: 08:00 08 September 2020

Fundraising, grants and community support have been a key factor in the Deaf Academy completing the build of its new campus in Exmouth.

The charity, which opened the doors of the new Academy on Thursday, September 3, benefited from a number of substantial grants to ensure the build went ahead.

It looked to community fundraising to kit out the interior of the Academy - and communities and individuals in Exmouth and across Devon stepped up.

Sarah Shaw, fundraising appeal manager at the Deaf Academy, said: “We are grateful to everybody who has supported us, from the substantial grants we received, to the incredible community fundraising - whether it was £5 or £50,000 - every single pound has helped us realise this amazing achievement of creating an academy designed for young deaf people, where they can learn, flourish and thrive.”

Here are just some of the fundraising efforts so far:

Academy students, staff and parents took on fundraising challenges

Rachel Goswell of the band Slowdive called on her musician friends to donate items to an online auction which raised £30,000

Krispies, in Exmouth, chose the academy as its charity of the year and held a special fish and chip day.

Holy Ghost Church chose the Deaf Academy as its Christmas appeal charity in 2019.

Devoncourt Resort raised more than £1,000 through their annual Christmas lights switch on.

Colour bomb event was held on Exmouth seafront

LED Leisure donated old gym equipment and partnered on the colour bomb event

Exmouth schools and nurseries did sponsored silences. Otterton Nursery raised more than £1,000. Exmouth Community College held a ‘dress down’ day.

Managing directors of Devon Cliffs entered the Amsterdam Marathon.

Sarah added: “What’s incredible is these are just a few of the companies, groups and activities which have supported the Academy.

“We feel very lucky to be part of such a supportive community and we’d like to pass on our sincere thanks to everyone who has been part of an event, made a donation or organised their own fundraising.”

Email Sarah at sshaw@exeterdeafacademy.ac.uk for more information on how to support the Deaf Academy.

