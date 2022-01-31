News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Exmouth Journal > News

Deaf Academy students march in support of sign language bill

Philippa Davies

Published: 11:28 AM January 31, 2022
Students and staff from the Deaf Academy marched with banners promoting the use of British Sign Language

Students and staff from the Deaf Academy marched with banners promoting the use of British Sign Language - Credit: Exmouth Deaf Academy

Students from the Exmouth-based Deaf Academy marched through the town on Friday, January 28 as a show of support for the British Sign Language (BSL) Act. 

The bill giving legal protection to BSL had an unopposed second reading in the Commons on Friday. It will now go through to committee stage in February and then have a third and final reading in March. 

It will increase public awareness of BSL and establish principles for the Government and public bodies to meet the needs of the estimated 87,000 BSL users in the UK. 

The Deaf Academy students made their own banners and staged the peaceful march with members of staff. 

Assistant Principal, Mark Stocks, said: “The reason we are here today is because all of our students and staff at the Academy are fighting for the equality of BSL and English.” 

The Private Member’s Bill was introduced in June last year by the Labour MP for West Lancashire, Rosie Cooper.  

