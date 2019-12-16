Sizzling Santas and fearless firewalkers raise money for Deaf Academy appeal

Another brave soul taking on the firewalk. Picture: UK Firewalk Archant

Deaf Academy's Santa Sizzle firewalk lit up Exmouth town centre for the second year in a row.

Another firewalker happy with their effort. Picture: UK Firewalk Another firewalker happy with their effort. Picture: UK Firewalk

Fearless firewalkers put their best foot forward and traversed the toasty coals in The Strand in order to raise money for the new Deaf Academy, opening at the former Rolle College site in April 2020.

The firewalkers included friends of the academy and members of the public, with the youngest walker being just 10 years old.

Firewalking company UK Firewalk, led by Guinness World Record holder Scott Bell, organised the firewalk and oversaw safety, including monitoring the coals which reach temperatures of over 500 degrees celcius.

Sarah Shaw, Fundraising Appeal Manager at the Deaf Academy said "It was a great event, and we would also like to say thank you to everyone who donated, including Spoken bar who provided a free mulled cider and mince pie for each of our firewalkers."