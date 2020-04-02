Advanced search

POSTPONED – Deaf Academy move to Exmouth on hold due to coronavirus

PUBLISHED: 17:00 02 April 2020 | UPDATED: 17:09 02 April 2020

An aerial view of the Owen Building at the Deaf Academy. Picture: Deaf Academy

An aerial view of the Owen Building at the Deaf Academy. Picture: Deaf Academy

Archant

The much-anticipated opening of the new Deaf Academy in Exmouth has been postponed due to the coronavirus crisis.

The new multi-million-pound facility had been due to open this month with thousands of pupils set to make the move from the Exeter site.

However, the opening of the Exmouth facility, built on the site of the former Rolle College, has been put on hold.

Pupils had finished at the Exeter Deaf Academy on Friday, March 20, and the site had been packed up by Monday, March 23.

Following the announcement of a nationwide lockdown by the Government, the move to Exmouth became ‘impossible’.

The Deaf Academy will be re-opening in Exeter on Thursday, April 16 in a ‘compact format’.

Some students will be educated remotely, and the academy’s children’s home Progress House will remain open.

