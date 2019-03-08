Student and Exmouth chippy raise nearly £1,000 for New Deaf Academy Appeal

Harry and Alan Pipe.

Two worthy fundraisers were awarded prizes after bringing in nearly £1,000 in donations for Exeter Deaf Academy.

Krispies surpassed its fundraising target for the Deaf Academy appeal.

The academy met with primary school student Harry Pipe and Krispies in Exmouth, who were announced as the best individual and corporate fundraisers for the Exmouth Colour Bomb event.

The event, organised to help raise the final funds needed for its £10.5million home being built on the Rolle College site, led participants on four kilometres course through a series of explosive colour bomb paint stations.

Student Harry took part in the run with his dad Alan. As well as having a fantastic time on the day, he raised more than £350.

The total means he is the Deaf Academy's top fundraiser for the event.

The academy presented Harry with a certificate and a prize of a Lenovo tablet, donated by LV in Exeter, which supported the event.

Harry said: "I really enjoyed taking part in the Colour Bomb event and pestered everyone to sponsor me.

"It's great that I was able to raise so much to help deaf children and I will really enjoy using my tablet."

In the same week the Deaf Academy awarded the Colour Bomb Corporate Cup to Exmouth fish and chip shop Krispies, which raised the most fundraising from a corporate team, beating its £600 target.

Kelly Barnes, of Krispies, said "We were thrilled to win the corporate cup in support of the Deaf Academy.

"The whole team took an enormous amount of pleasure in being able to raise money for the appeal and have great fun whilst doing it. We can't wait for next year."

Sarah Shaw, fundraising appeal manager at Exeter Deaf Academy, added: "I am delighted to be able to present the prizes to Harry and Krispies, who did such an amazing job with their fundraising.

"Every penny they raised will go straight to our new deaf academy appeal, enabling us to build and fit out our new academy in Exmouth, due to open after Easter next year. "Thanks to everyone who took part in or supported the event - we have managed to raise over £8,500 in total from the Exmouth Colour Bomb."

The Colour Bomb will be returning to Exmouth beach again next summer.

A Santa Sizzle Firewalk is also taking place this December - see newdeafacademy.org.uk/doonething for more ideas.