Colour bomb returns to raise funds for soon-to-be-opened Deaf Academy

Colour Bomb Run on Exmouth beach in 2019 for The Deaf Academy. Ref exe 29 19TI 8101. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

A beach colour bomb in aid of the new Deaf Academy is returning to Exmouth this year and organisers hope it will be bigger and better than 2019.

Last year, more than 200 runners took on the event last year, being blasted with coloured powder while they ran along Exmouth beach.

In 2020, the Deaf Academy hopes to top 500 entrants including families and corporate teams.

This year's event, which takes place on Sunday, July 14, is being supported by the Exmouth Chamber of Commerce.

Ian MacQueen, chairman of the chamber, said: "The chamber is encouraging all local businesses to enter a team, take part in the fun and support this local event."

The colour bomb raises funds for the new Deaf Academy set to open on the former Rolle College campus next month.

Visit the colour bomb Eventbrite page for more information about the event and sign up before April 12 to take advantage of a 25 per cent 'early bird' offer.