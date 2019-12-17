Plans for Deaf Academy children's home in Exmouth supported

Housing. Picture: Getty Images DragonImages

A plan to transform a town centre house in Exmouth into a home for deaf children has been supported by the town council.

The Deaf Academy, which is gearing up to move into its new multi-million pound facility on the town's former Rolle College site, is seeking planning permission for a children's home.

If the change of use application is approved, a house near the town centre would become a home for deaf children.

The Deaf Academy purchased Exmouth's Rolle Colege site in September 2016 with the aim of building a 'world-class' facility.

Construction is nearing completion on the Deaf Academy's state-of-the-art new home in Douglas Avenue.

The new facility is set to open in April 2020.

At its meeting on Monday (December 16), Exmouth Town Council's planning committee supported the application which seeks to change the building from a dwelling into a children's home.

East Devon District Council will make the final decision.