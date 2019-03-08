Advanced search

Digital Decoded

100 dead chickens on M5 carriageway

PUBLISHED: 16:41 28 July 2019 | UPDATED: 16:42 28 July 2019

Archant

The spillage of 100 dead chickens on the M5 is causing long delays for those trying to get in and out of East Devon.

The main carriageway of the M5 between junction 29 for Honiton and junction 30 for the A376 towards Exmouth, Sidmouth and Budleigh Salterton is shut after bird carcasses where dropped on the southbound side.

Traffic England have advised motorists to take advantage of diversion routes where they can but four-and-a-half mile traffic queues have formed back to junction 28.

Updates to follow.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Teenager admits rape of 10-year-old girl

Hit and run driver found dead days before court date

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

‘Who is going to want to come on holiday here?’ Traders react to anti-social behaviour

From left to right: Mandy Smith and Justin Sanders of Bayleaf and Jacquie Hayward of Franklins. Picuture: Daniel Wilkins

Frank Delling - more tributes to a footballing legend and all-round ‘Mr Nice Guy’

Frank Delling's 77th birthday football match at Budleigh Salterton. Picture by Alex Walton. Ref exsp 1523-19-14AW. To order your copy of this photograph go to www.exmouthjournal.co.uk and click on Photo Orders

Don’t storm Harbour View – council and tenant’s message after ‘joke’ protest

Harbour View Cafe. Ref exe 11-17TI 8849. Picture: Terry Ife

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Teenager admits rape of 10-year-old girl

Hit and run driver found dead days before court date

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

‘Who is going to want to come on holiday here?’ Traders react to anti-social behaviour

From left to right: Mandy Smith and Justin Sanders of Bayleaf and Jacquie Hayward of Franklins. Picuture: Daniel Wilkins

Frank Delling - more tributes to a footballing legend and all-round ‘Mr Nice Guy’

Frank Delling's 77th birthday football match at Budleigh Salterton. Picture by Alex Walton. Ref exsp 1523-19-14AW. To order your copy of this photograph go to www.exmouthjournal.co.uk and click on Photo Orders

Don’t storm Harbour View – council and tenant’s message after ‘joke’ protest

Harbour View Cafe. Ref exe 11-17TI 8849. Picture: Terry Ife

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Exmouth Town ‘sparkle’ in the Southern Road sunshine as they see off Cornish visitors

Exmouth Town at home to Sidmouth Town for a pre-season friendly. Ref exsp 29 19TI 7489. Picture: Terry Ife

Lye and skipper Buzza see Maer men to superb success at Plymouth

A cricket ball on the scorers table.

100 dead chickens on M5 carriageway

Dartmoor trip of self discovery for girl guides

Girl guides enjoying their healthy menu. Picture: Julia Gash

Woodbury ‘wide awake’ in memory of village’s former priest and botanist

Sue Hudson and Diana Wackerbarth holding a first edition of William Keble Martin's book at the Woodbury Church Wide Awake event. Ref exe 29 19TI 7855. Picture: Terry Ife
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists