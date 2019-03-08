100 dead chickens on M5 carriageway

Archant

The spillage of 100 dead chickens on the M5 is causing long delays for those trying to get in and out of East Devon.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Long delays on the #M5 south towards #Exeter. Approx' 4½ miles of queuing traffic J28 - J29. Delays of at least 45 minutes. Our traffic officers are working hard at the scene of the incident that has closed J29. Traffic is being diverted around the junction: off and back on again pic.twitter.com/vBwz7qsBLT — Highways England (@HighwaysSWEST) July 28, 2019

The main carriageway of the M5 between junction 29 for Honiton and junction 30 for the A376 towards Exmouth, Sidmouth and Budleigh Salterton is shut after bird carcasses where dropped on the southbound side.

Traffic England have advised motorists to take advantage of diversion routes where they can but four-and-a-half mile traffic queues have formed back to junction 28.

Updates to follow.