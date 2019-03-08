100 dead chickens on M5 carriageway
PUBLISHED: 16:41 28 July 2019 | UPDATED: 16:42 28 July 2019
Archant
The spillage of 100 dead chickens on the M5 is causing long delays for those trying to get in and out of East Devon.
The main carriageway of the M5 between junction 29 for Honiton and junction 30 for the A376 towards Exmouth, Sidmouth and Budleigh Salterton is shut after bird carcasses where dropped on the southbound side.
Traffic England have advised motorists to take advantage of diversion routes where they can but four-and-a-half mile traffic queues have formed back to junction 28.
Updates to follow.
Comments have been disabled on this article.