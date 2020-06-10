Advanced search

Exmouth teenager’s ‘Daybed’ festival to support music venues

PUBLISHED: 12:00 14 June 2020

Ed Watts, who is launching a streamed music festival. Picture: Ed Watts

Ed Watts, who is launching a streamed music festival. Picture: Ed Watts

An Exmouth teenager is launching a virtual music festival to raise funds for venues facing going out of business due to the coronavirus crisis.

Ed Watts already has commitment from several bands and singers who will perform, via an online stream, as part of the Daybed Festival over the Summer Solstice.

The 19-year-old was studying journalism at Exeter College when he became fascinated with some of Exeter’s music venues and the acts that perform there.

As a result of the coronavirus pandemic, many venues are facing financial hardship and even the threat of closure.

The Daybed Festival will support the SaveOurVenues campaign which aims to help halls and clubs from going out of business.

Ed said: “I’ve realised all these venues I’ve been to are at risk of being closed down.

“Therefore, I don’t want people who love music like I do to experience that. These are people’s companies and lives at the end of the day.

“I wanted to be productive during lockdown and help people that share the same interest as I do, which is music.”

Ed moved to Exmouth in 2016 and enrolled at Exeter College in 2017 studying journalism.

As part of the course, he attended gigs in the city and interviewed acts, which gave him the live music ‘buzz’.

Since then, he has seen music acts at a variety of venues including The Lemon Grove, Exeter Phoenix and Exeter Cavern. He has also travelled to Bristol, London and New York to see bands play.

He also worked at The Bank/Number 9 in Exmouth which has been a regular venue for music acts in the town.

Ed is currently on a gap year, before heading to university in September, where he hopes to study music marketing and media.

So far acts including BRUNCH, Callum Thomas, Balcony and Oscar Roche have agreed to take part in the festival.

It will begin at 2pm on Saturday, June 20, and will go late into the evening on Sunday. Individual band timings are to be confirmed.

Artists will perform for 30-minute sessions via Ed’s Shuffle West Instagram page and people can donate to the SaveOurVenues campaign via Ed’s Instagram and Facebook sites.

