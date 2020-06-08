Lord Lieutenant recognises Exmouth Community Larder’s ‘positive impact’

Exmouth Community Food Larder manager Anthony Bernard. Archant

Volunteers ensuring Exmouth’s vulnerable and isolated residents get much-needed food during the coronavirus crisis have gained civil recognition.

Lord Lieutenant of Devon David Fursdon paid tribute to Exmouth Community Larder and the ‘positive impact’ its volunteers have had on the community.

The larder has experienced an increased demand during the pandemic and has been delivering food parcels to residents who have self-isolated from the virus.

In a letter of thanks to coordinator Anthony Bernard, Mr Fursdon said that the efforts of volunteers at the community larder is recognised.

In responding to Mr Fursdon, Mr Bernard said although the letter was addressed to him, it had been a team effort.

In his letter Mr Fursdon said: “I have however been informed of the very positive impact the effort of Exmouth Community Larder is having in the local community.

“The work you are doing is effective, timely and shows utter dedication and commitment, and I wanted you to know that it is recognised.

“These are immensely difficult times, but across Devon it has been heartening to see how our communities have risen to the challenges we have all faced.

“These challenges are likely to be with us for some time ahead, but I am certain we will get through them with the spirit and sense of teamwork your organisation has so superbly displayed.

“You are doing the most amazing job: please continue to do all you can.”

Replying to the Lord Lieutenant of Devon, Mr Bernard said: “You addressed the letter to me, but it has always been a team effort by a group of volunteers in which none of us has any salary - not even petrol costs to delivery drivers.

“Which makes your letter of appreciation all the more important to us all.

“Thank you for all that you and your deputies do.”

The Exmouth Community Larder, based in Sheppard’s Row, is open to people who do not have an address to deliver to between 1.30pm and 3pm on Mondays and Fridays.

For more information, visit www.exmouthlarder.co.uk or email info@exmouthlarder.co.uk. Alternatively, ring 07787 882075 or 07749 322291.