David Fitzgerald meets Michael Caines

Opinion

Published: 2:48 PM December 31, 2020 Updated: 5:01 PM January 11, 2021

David Fitzgerald, of BBC Radio Devon, writes for this title

Chef Michael Caines has always bucked the trend, taken chances and looked to a brighter horizon. At this moment in time, he is laying down plans for 2021 by investing in new premises and new ideas. I caught up with him on BBC Radio Devon and found him on Exmouth seafront, sheltering from some appalling weather but looking forward to better times.

‘You have caught me at our brand new Mickey’s Beach Bar and Restaurant on the front, I am just checking on the work as it comes to a finish, it has been hard but it is a really exciting project. I can’t wait to get things going here. We have designed this place to be a café patisserie and glacerie … ice cream bar which will be fun and vibrant but informal. It will also serve local fish, meats and other produce and will keep to the standards that I have already set with my other businesses.’

It is certainly daring considering the current situation and this has been just one of your recent projects.

‘Yes…daring is one word. At the beginning of the current crisis we took over the Rick Stein restaurant in Porthleven. We have called it The Harbourside Refuge and earlier in the year we bought The Cove, Maenporth near Falmouth. So it has been a busy and challenging year, especially at Lympstone Manor in the summer but of course that all came to a sudden halt in November. Obviously it is difficult at the moment for everyone; hardly anyone has not been touched by recent events. My heart goes out to the teams that have kept the NHS going, the families and the businesses affected greatly by this crisis. We are all in the same boat.’

Some time ago you planned a vineyard and were going to produce your own wine?

‘Yes … we have had our first harvest, a 75% yield, which is a good year, better than expected. Out of all of the adversity and terrible news, we might just see a really great vintage from 2020. We are having our wine prepared at Lyme Bay winery, producing an English sparkling wine and a straight red. This is the next part of our journey so fingers crossed. In general, we are looking forward to 2021. We have learnt to adapt, have grown and have been resilient. You know that I love to be in this area and am very proud of it. I am hoping that if nothing else, the ‘staycation’ has become a reality to so many more people and has hopefully placed Devon in the eyes of future visitors.’

I spotted you on Masterchef, The Professionals with the winner Alex Webb.

What a wonderful opportunity to be asked to sit at the tasting table. It was hottest day of the year when it was filmed. The contestants really battled against the heat, we were sat on ice packs so heaven knows what the kitchen was like! Being a chef is not for the faint hearted. The old term … ‘if you can’t stand the heat, get out of the kitchen’, certainly came true on that day. But you do get used to it. Actually Alex’s story is similar to mine, he started as a pot washer like me. My first job was at Woolworth’s café in Exeter, washing up, then I went to college, then The Imperial Hotel Exeter and finally off to London at The Grovernor House Hotel in London’s Park Lane.’

You are positive but what about the industry in general?

‘I have spoken to many friends; we all agree that there has got to be a big push, once it is safe. There has got to be a Minister for Tourism and Hospitality. This crisis has affected our industry terribly. We have taken a big hit. Christmas was crushed but now we must look forward to getting back to ‘normal’.