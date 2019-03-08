Advanced search

Opening date announced for Budleigh's new Tesco store

PUBLISHED: 14:45 02 October 2019

Budleigh's Tesco is set to open on Friday, October 25. Picture: Daniel Wilkins/Tesco

Budleigh Salterton's long awaited Tesco Express store will finally open its doors on Friday, October 25.

The supermarket giant has confirmed its Fore Street store will be ready by the end of the month following the redevelopment of a former furniture shop.

Final touches are currently being put on the conversion for the former SM Prior and Sons building.

This announcement comes weeks after the company was granted planning permission for signage and an external automated teller machine (ATM).

A Tesco spokesman said: "We are pleased to announce that our new Tesco Express store in Budleigh Salterton is due to open on Friday, October 25, and we are really looking forward to serving customers from the local community.

"We still have a small number of vacancies at the new store and would encourage any local residents who are interested in joining our team in Budleigh Salterton to visit the Tesco careers website for details."

