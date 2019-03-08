Date set for opening of Popworld in Exmouth

Dj mixing. Picture: Getty Images Archant

The countdown is on for the opening of Exmouth's newest late-night venue.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Popworld will open, in The Parade, on Friday, August 16, according to the nightclub's website.

Exmouth's only nightclub, Fever and Boutique, closed its doors on Saturday (July 6) ending more than four years as part of the town's night scene.

It was announced last month that it would re-open, following a short refurbishment, as one of more than 20 Popworld venues across the UK.

A Facebook page has also been created where it describes itself as 'cheese with style'.

READ MORE: Popworld is coming to Exmouth - but what is it?