Darts Farm scoops the 'Best Farm Shop' at the Food Reader Awards

Photo by Guy Harrop. Pic of Reader Awards at Darts farm image copyright guy harrop info@guyharrop.com 07866 464282 image copyright © guy harrop

Adding to its already long list of triumphs, Topsham based Darts Farm now has another accolade to fill out its plump collection of awards. Earlier this week, the popular outlet gained the top spot in the 'Best Farm Shop' category at the Food Reader Awards.

The event, which incidentally was held at Darts Farm, crowned the region's finest in the food and drink industry, as chosen by the readers of Food magazine.

Of the accomplishment, Michael Dart, Director of Darts Farm said: "To have been a finalist in such great company is amazing, but to have won is incredible. It's a terrific achievement and we are so proud, not only of the great team we have here at Darts Farm, but of our local suppliers, specialist retailers and independent boutiques." From the humble beginnings of a farm shop hut over 40 years ago, Darts Farm has continually evolved to become a hub showcasing the very best from the West Country.

