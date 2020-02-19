Advanced search

Darts Farm scoops the 'Best Farm Shop' at the Food Reader Awards

PUBLISHED: 17:00 19 February 2020

Kirsty Woodgate

Photo by Guy Harrop. Pic of Reader Awards at Darts farm image copyright guy harrop info@guyharrop.com 07866 464282

Photo by Guy Harrop. Pic of Reader Awards at Darts farm image copyright guy harrop info@guyharrop.com 07866 464282

image copyright © guy harrop

Adding to its already long list of triumphs, Topsham based Darts Farm now has another accolade to fill out its plump collection of awards. Earlier this week, the popular outlet gained the top spot in the 'Best Farm Shop' category at the Food Reader Awards.

The event, which incidentally was held at Darts Farm, crowned the region's finest in the food and drink industry, as chosen by the readers of Food magazine.

Of the accomplishment, Michael Dart, Director of Darts Farm said: "To have been a finalist in such great company is amazing, but to have won is incredible. It's a terrific achievement and we are so proud, not only of the great team we have here at Darts Farm, but of our local suppliers, specialist retailers and independent boutiques."  From the humble beginnings of a farm shop hut over 40 years ago, Darts Farm has continually evolved to become a hub showcasing the very best from the West Country.

Visit the Darts Farm website for more information

Most Read

Missing Exmouth teenager found

Police

A 100-year-old family business has closed its doors amid fears for the future of town centre businesses

Richard Bailey and his sister Mary Wakefield in Baileys Outfitters. Ref exe 08 20TI 8444. Picture: Terry Ife

Lympstone restaurant reveals expansion plans

The Saddlers Arms in Lympstone wants to expand. Picture: Google

Revealed – locations of four new water refilling stations

Water bottle refilling. Picture: Getty Images

Colyton Grammar School teacher cautioned by police

Colyton Grammar School. Picture: CGS

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Missing Exmouth teenager found

Police

A 100-year-old family business has closed its doors amid fears for the future of town centre businesses

Richard Bailey and his sister Mary Wakefield in Baileys Outfitters. Ref exe 08 20TI 8444. Picture: Terry Ife

Lympstone restaurant reveals expansion plans

The Saddlers Arms in Lympstone wants to expand. Picture: Google

Revealed – locations of four new water refilling stations

Water bottle refilling. Picture: Getty Images

Colyton Grammar School teacher cautioned by police

Colyton Grammar School. Picture: CGS

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Point-to-point local area meeting to be held at the Royal Cornwall Showground

Getting the money on

Powell back in goal for Town meeting with Wellington

The Exmouth Town flag that can be seen at home and away games. Picture MARTIN COOK

Town performance in midweek win is the perfect response to the ‘doubters’

Town striker Jordan Harris is congratulated by team mates after scoring the opening goal in the Boxing Day game against Buckland Athletic. Picture: GERRY HUNT

Darts Farm scoops the ‘Best Farm Shop’ at the Food Reader Awards

Photo by Guy Harrop. Pic of Reader Awards at Darts farm image copyright guy harrop info@guyharrop.com 07866 464282

Unwanted items exchanged to help fund brain tumour research

Ellie's Fund neighbourhood collector Elizabeth Oram. Picture: Catherine Causley
Drive 24