Darts Farm providing Easter tuck boxes for foodbank

PUBLISHED: 12:00 10 April 2020

Darts Farm tuck box for Exeter Foodbank. Picture: Darts Farm

Darts Farm tuck box for Exeter Foodbank. Picture: Darts Farm

Archant

Darts Farm has teamed up with Exeter Foodbank to provide Easter tuck boxes for those in need.

The care packages include items donated by customers of the Topsham farm shop as well as food and drink producers.

The tuck box will include:

• Carrots, apples, bananas

• Moores Biscuits and Kernow Chocolate

• Good Game Salami

• Burts Chips

• Vicky’s Bread Hot Cross Buns

• Luscombe Drinks

• Cottage Delight Cake

• Brew Tea Bags

Michael Dart, director of Darts Farm, said: “This is a difficult period for everyone but there are some families and individuals who are really suffering, we want to help and give them a treat this Easter.

“For those that are able to, we are inviting our local customers and wider community to make a small donation to this new Easter tuck box initiative.”

To donate, visit the Darts Farm website

Donations can also be made over the phone by ringing 01392 878200

Comments have been disabled on this article.

