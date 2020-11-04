Advanced search

Dart Fresh to continue food delivery service

PUBLISHED: 08:00 06 November 2020

John Pritchard of Dart Fresh. Picture: Dart Fresh

John Pritchard of Dart Fresh. Picture: Dart Fresh

Archant

An East Devon food supplier will be staying open to supply fruit, vegetables, dairy, meat, fish and dry goods.

During the first lockdown, Dart Fresh, based in Topsham, stepped up by changing their trading ethos maintaining a six-day-a-week delivery service.

As the country gears up to enter another lockdown, the company has promised to stay open and urged people to look out for their delivery vans supplying fresh food to the community.

A spokesman for Dart Fresh said: “Being ever more conscious of the ‘shop local’ philosophy which is becoming increasingly popular, we only supply locally sourced fresh produce which has seen a distinct rise in demand over recent years as more people become aware of the importance of supporting local businesses wherever they live.

“As we head into another month-long lockdown the Dart Fresh team will be staying open and their delivery van will no doubt be seen around the town as they are right on schedule to maintain their next day delivery service which in current times could be a godsend to those who cannot get out.”

Much like the rest of the country, East Devon will go into lockdown on Thursday (November 5) which will hopefully end on Wednesday, December 2.

During this period, all non-essential shops will be closed and everyone will be told to stay at home unless they need to travel for work, to do exercise or for essential shopping.

Companies like Dart Fresh, which deliver, and other businesses which offer ‘click and collect’ can still operate.

On December 2, regions of the country could come out of the lockdown depending on the rate of coronavirus infection in their area.

Formed in 1957, the family business currently operated by father and son team John and George has always ‘thrived on their passion for fresh produce’ and for more than thirty years have been growing their own swedes which are supplied across the South West.

Anyone who wants  door to door delivery for their fruit and  vegetables should ring 01392 873036

