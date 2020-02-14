250 firsts author to give talk at Exmouth Library

Author Daphne Barnes-Phillips with her latest book. Ref exe 31 19TI 9390. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

An author of a book chronicling 250 historic 'firsts' people associated with Exmouth have made is set to give a talk.

Daphne Barnes-Phillips will be discussing her book 250 Years of Exmouth Firsts on Tuesday (February 18) at Exmouth Library from 7pm.

Some of the achievements will be well-known to Exmouth residents, while others mentioned in the book lived their whole lives without being celebrated.

It contains stories of Nancy Perriam, Exmouth's first female powder monkey - a role usually reserved for boys employed on a sailing ship to carry powder to the guns - who was born 251 years ago.

The book, which is Mrs Barnes-Phillips second published work sinced moving to Exmouth, also tells the tale Nicky Thomas, who became the first woman to command an RAF Tornado bomber.

Tickets for the talk at the Exeter Road venue cost £2.50 including refreshments.

Email exmouth.library@librariesunlimited.org.uk for more information