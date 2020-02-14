Advanced search

250 firsts author to give talk at Exmouth Library

PUBLISHED: 14:47 14 February 2020

Author Daphne Barnes-Phillips with her latest book. Ref exe 31 19TI 9390. Picture: Terry Ife

Author Daphne Barnes-Phillips with her latest book. Ref exe 31 19TI 9390. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

An author of a book chronicling 250 historic 'firsts' people associated with Exmouth have made is set to give a talk.

Daphne Barnes-Phillips will be discussing her book 250 Years of Exmouth Firsts on Tuesday (February 18) at Exmouth Library from 7pm.

Some of the achievements will be well-known to Exmouth residents, while others mentioned in the book lived their whole lives without being celebrated.

It contains stories of Nancy Perriam, Exmouth's first female powder monkey - a role usually reserved for boys employed on a sailing ship to carry powder to the guns - who was born 251 years ago.

The book, which is Mrs Barnes-Phillips second published work sinced moving to Exmouth, also tells the tale Nicky Thomas, who became the first woman to command an RAF Tornado bomber.

Tickets for the talk at the Exeter Road venue cost £2.50 including refreshments.

Email exmouth.library@librariesunlimited.org.uk for more information

Topic Tags:

Most Read

SOLD – Developer snaps up section of former Rolle College site

An aerial view of the Owen Building at the Deaf Academy. Picture: Deaf Academy

Gang of thieves targets supermarket shoppers in east Devon

Exmouth slimmer Marina loses more than three stone thanks to ‘free foods’

Marina Maitland before and after she lost more than three stone. Picture: Slimming World

Heavy traffic after Exmouth town centre collision

Police slow sign

Guardian Angel set to descend on Exmouth beach

Brendan with his six-foot angel creation. Picture: Brendan Rawlings

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

SOLD – Developer snaps up section of former Rolle College site

An aerial view of the Owen Building at the Deaf Academy. Picture: Deaf Academy

Gang of thieves targets supermarket shoppers in east Devon

Exmouth slimmer Marina loses more than three stone thanks to ‘free foods’

Marina Maitland before and after she lost more than three stone. Picture: Slimming World

Heavy traffic after Exmouth town centre collision

Police slow sign

Guardian Angel set to descend on Exmouth beach

Brendan with his six-foot angel creation. Picture: Brendan Rawlings

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Will ‘Storm Dennis’ be the menace that disrupts Town plans for another special promotion?

Exmouth Town's Southern Road pitch the morning after the night before when Town defeated Cribbs 5-0. Picture: MARTIN COOK

Withy set for first of back-to-back meetings with Tamar Saracens

Action from the Withycombe cup win at Torrington. Picture: ADAM CURTIS

‘Champagne super-sub’ nets winner as Otterton see off Alphas

Football on pitch

Conservative councillor to face trial over alleged housing benefit fraud

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Exmouth Vodafone under new management

Exmouth mayor Steve Gazzard with town crier Roger Bourgein and Scott Shields, who has taken over the Vodafone shop in Exmouth. Picture: Scott Shields
Drive 24