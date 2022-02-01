Community rallies round to restore damaged planters

The base tub of the planter repositioned by Exmouth in Bloom - Credit: Exmouth in Bloom

Planters in Exmouth town centre that were damaged by a car a few weeks ago have been restored, thanks to the local community.

The tiered planters in the Strand belonging to Exmouth in Bloom were hit by an out-of-control vehicle in the early hours of Sunday, January 9.

Exmouth in Bloom initially thought they were damaged beyond repair and would cost around £1,000 to replace, but blacksmith/artist Mark Thomas of Bespoke Iron Solutions stepped in to straighten out the bent metal moorings.

Local blacksmith/artist Mark Thomas straightened the damaged metal fitting on the planter - Credit: Exmouth in Bloom

A local businessman was so disappointed to see the damage that he gave an on –the-spot cash donation, and Exmouth Friends in Need donated several trays of bulbs planted in pots.

The base tubs were replanted with salvaged plants and bulbs donated by Exmouth Friends in Need - Credit: Exmouth in Bloom

The upper tiers of the planters were removed, and the base tubs were replanted and moved closer to the Dinosaur Paddock railings, further away from passing traffic.

Exmouth In Bloom has thanked everyone who rallied around to help.