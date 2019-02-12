Damage done to parked vehicles in Exmouth road
PUBLISHED: 09:55 27 February 2019
Archant
Vehicles parked in an Exmouth road have had their wing mirrors damaged.
Police are investigating the incidents, which took place in Withycombe Road on Sunday night (February 24).
Antonia Weeks, inspector for Exmouth, said several vehicles were targeted.
She added: “Anyone with information is asked to contact police via 101@dc.police.uk quoting crime reference number CR/17506/19.
“Information can also be passed anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555111 or reporting online at www.crimestoppersuk.org
Comments have been disabled on this article.