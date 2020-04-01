There With You: Exmouth mum gets good vibes from daily video dance sessions

Mandi Cox with her chilsdren who have featured in the video sessions. Picture: Mandi Cox Archant

An Exmouth mum-of-two hopes her live dance videos will help the mental and physical wellbeing of those in lockdown due to the coronavirus crisis.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Mandi with her two children Ruby and Alfie. Picture: Mandi Cox Mandi with her two children Ruby and Alfie. Picture: Mandi Cox

Mandi Cox, who usually runs several weekly dance classes in Exmouth and Exeter, has been doing daily ‘wake, shake and swagga’ sessions at 9am on her Vibes Dance Company Facebook page.

She also does a live half hour dance fitness class streamed from her Exmouth home at 6pm on weekdays.

Mrs Cox started the video sessions after an outpouring from those who attend her classes, who ‘couldn’t be without’ dance during the lockdown.

She said: “I know it will be good for mental wellbeing, and to start and end the day with exercise and dance is amazing.

Children taking part in Mandi's dailly video dance sessions. Picture: Mandi Cox Children taking part in Mandi's dailly video dance sessions. Picture: Mandi Cox

“I don’t care if I only have four joining, if it helps those four people then it’s good for me.”

Since starting the streamed sessions, Mrs Cox has had people from all over the world tuning in.

Prior to the lockdown, Mrs Cox was doing weekly Zumba and Swagga Fit classes at Exmouth Community College and a ‘Vibiza’ session at Ocean.

The self-employed mum, who also has a nails business, does the morning video sessions with her children Ruby, aged five, and 18-month-old Alfie.

Mrs Cox said the sessions have been good for her own mental health.

She added: “The classes are making us happy and most of all it’s giving people a focus, including me.

“It is absolute mayhem and you never know quite what is going to happen.

“Some tune in for the entertainment, while children from Ruby’s class and across the airwaves join in with the dancing.

“The idea is to get people up and moving and in a routine to kickstart the day, and exercise releases endorphins and makes you feel good, plus you can comment while live, so friends and family and other people can shout out and chat. It’s wonderful and creates a lovely atmosphere.

“It’s (the response) been absolutely amazing and so overwhelming.”

The video sessions are free to join and can be found on the Vibes Dance Company Facebook page.