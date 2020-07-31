Topsham pensioner suffers ‘life changing’ injuries in Knowle Hill collision

A Topsham pensioner suffered serious injuries following a road traffic collision near Budleigh Salterton on Thursday (July 30).

A 78-year-old pedal cyclist suffered serious, life-changing injuries after a collision which also involved a silver Audi TT in Knowle Hill at around 12.55pm.

The pensioner was taken to Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital by ambulance.

The driver of the car – a 65-year-old woman from Exeter – was uninjured.

The road was closed for much of Thursday afternoon between the turn off for Woodbury and Knowle Village.

Local officers, as well as those from the roads policing team and serious collision investigation team, attended and a forensic examination was conducted before the road reopened.

Police are appealing for witnesses to help their investigation.

Anyone who can help the police’s enquiries should ring 101 or email quoting log number 419 of July 30, 2020.