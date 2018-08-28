Advanced search

Police appeal after Budleigh Salterton accident

PUBLISHED: 08:46 10 February 2019 | UPDATED: 08:46 10 February 2019

Picture: Mark Atherton

Archant

Cyclist seriously injured after being in collision with a car

Police are appealing for witnesses after a collision between a car and cyclist at Budleigh Salterton.

The accident happened at 10.29am on Thursday, February 7. Two cyclists were riding along High Street when there was an incident involving a Silver Volvo V50 Estate. The vehicle had been following behind the cyclists.

The Volvo overtook the cyclists, resulting in one of the riders colliding with the car. The cyclist fell from his cycle receiving serious injuries. The car initially left the scene but returned and the driver has identified himself to police present.

This incident took place on a busy High Street and police are appealing for witnesses or any dash cam footage that may be available. If you can help, ring 101 and quote log reference number 233 070219.









