Cyclist in his sixties is seriously injured in collision at Budleigh

A cyclist in his sixties was seriously injured in a collision in Budleigh Salterton this morning.

Police rushed to the scene, at High Street, following a collision between a car and the cyclist.

The incident happened at 10.30am today (Thursday, February 7).

A spokesman for Devon and Cornwall Police said: “The cyclist, a man in his 60s, was taken to hospital with serious injuries, not believed to the life-threatening of changing.

It was reported that the driver had failed to stop at the scene of the incident but returned and made themselves known to police.

“The driver was not reported to have sustained any injuries.

“The car and the bicycle have been recovered and the road is clear.”