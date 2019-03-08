Gallery

May Day fun in East Budleigh

East Budleigh May Day Parade. Ref exe 19 19TI 4553. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Crowds lined the streets of East Budleigh to for the annual May Day procession through the village.

On Monday (May 6), youngsters from Drake's Primary School started at East Budleigh Garage at 1.45pm before making their way through to the village green. They were joined by crew members from Budleigh Salterton Fire Station for the procession.

At 2pm the children took part in the traditional maypole dance, marking the start of a fete. There were teas, cakes, a bouncy castle, an ice cream van, a bar, a barbecue, a raffle, a duck race, a children's yoga session and lots of stalls.

In the last two years, the event has raised more than £2,000 for the school's PTFA (parents, teachers and friends association), enabling it to support the teachers and pupils with various trips. All are welcome to attend.

A spokesman for the PTFA said it is a 'lovely village community event' and that the children really enjoy it.

Headteacher Peter Halford gets the East Budleigh May Day Parade started. Ref exe 19 19TI 4511. Picture: Terry Ife Headteacher Peter Halford gets the East Budleigh May Day Parade started. Ref exe 19 19TI 4511. Picture: Terry Ife

Sid Ridout,Ben Cox-Marty and Logan Rice are this years East Budleigh May Day Princes. Ref exe 19 19TI 4508. Picture: Terry Ife Sid Ridout,Ben Cox-Marty and Logan Rice are this years East Budleigh May Day Princes. Ref exe 19 19TI 4508. Picture: Terry Ife

Sid Ridout,Ben Cox-Marty and Logan Rice are this years East Budleigh May Day Princes. Ref exe 19 19TI 4505. Picture: Terry Ife Sid Ridout,Ben Cox-Marty and Logan Rice are this years East Budleigh May Day Princes. Ref exe 19 19TI 4505. Picture: Terry Ife

