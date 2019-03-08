Advanced search

May Day fun in East Budleigh

PUBLISHED: 13:24 07 May 2019

East Budleigh May Day Parade. Ref exe 19 19TI 4553. Picture: Terry Ife

East Budleigh May Day Parade. Ref exe 19 19TI 4553. Picture: Terry Ife

Crowds lined the streets of East Budleigh to for the annual May Day procession through the village.

East Budleigh May Day Parade. Ref exe 19 19TI 4550. Picture: Terry IfeEast Budleigh May Day Parade. Ref exe 19 19TI 4550. Picture: Terry Ife

On Monday (May 6), youngsters from Drake's Primary School started at East Budleigh Garage at 1.45pm before making their way through to the village green. They were joined by crew members from Budleigh Salterton Fire Station for the procession.

At 2pm the children took part in the traditional maypole dance, marking the start of a fete. There were teas, cakes, a bouncy castle, an ice cream van, a bar, a barbecue, a raffle, a duck race, a children's yoga session and lots of stalls.

In the last two years, the event has raised more than £2,000 for the school's PTFA (parents, teachers and friends association), enabling it to support the teachers and pupils with various trips. All are welcome to attend.

A spokesman for the PTFA said it is a 'lovely village community event' and that the children really enjoy it.

East Budleigh May Day Parade. Ref exe 19 19TI 4556. Picture: Terry IfeEast Budleigh May Day Parade. Ref exe 19 19TI 4556. Picture: Terry Ife

East Budleigh May Day Parade. Ref exe 19 19TI 4549. Picture: Terry IfeEast Budleigh May Day Parade. Ref exe 19 19TI 4549. Picture: Terry Ife

East Budleigh May Day Parade. Ref exe 19 19TI 4548. Picture: Terry IfeEast Budleigh May Day Parade. Ref exe 19 19TI 4548. Picture: Terry Ife

East Budleigh May Day Parade. Ref exe 19 19TI 4547. Picture: Terry IfeEast Budleigh May Day Parade. Ref exe 19 19TI 4547. Picture: Terry Ife

East Budleigh May Day Parade. Ref exe 19 19TI 4546. Picture: Terry IfeEast Budleigh May Day Parade. Ref exe 19 19TI 4546. Picture: Terry Ife

East Budleigh May Day Parade. Ref exe 19 19TI 4545. Picture: Terry IfeEast Budleigh May Day Parade. Ref exe 19 19TI 4545. Picture: Terry Ife

East Budleigh May Day Parade. Ref exe 19 19TI 4543. Picture: Terry IfeEast Budleigh May Day Parade. Ref exe 19 19TI 4543. Picture: Terry Ife

East Budleigh May Day Parade. Ref exe 19 19TI 4542. Picture: Terry IfeEast Budleigh May Day Parade. Ref exe 19 19TI 4542. Picture: Terry Ife

East Budleigh May Day Parade. Ref exe 19 19TI 4540. Picture: Terry IfeEast Budleigh May Day Parade. Ref exe 19 19TI 4540. Picture: Terry Ife

East Budleigh May Day Parade. Ref exe 19 19TI 4537. Picture: Terry IfeEast Budleigh May Day Parade. Ref exe 19 19TI 4537. Picture: Terry Ife

East Budleigh May Day Parade. Ref exe 19 19TI 4539. Picture: Terry IfeEast Budleigh May Day Parade. Ref exe 19 19TI 4539. Picture: Terry Ife

East Budleigh May Day Parade. Ref exe 19 19TI 4536. Picture: Terry IfeEast Budleigh May Day Parade. Ref exe 19 19TI 4536. Picture: Terry Ife

East Budleigh May Day Parade. Ref exe 19 19TI 4535. Picture: Terry IfeEast Budleigh May Day Parade. Ref exe 19 19TI 4535. Picture: Terry Ife

East Budleigh May Day Parade. Ref exe 19 19TI 4530. Picture: Terry IfeEast Budleigh May Day Parade. Ref exe 19 19TI 4530. Picture: Terry Ife

East Budleigh May Day Parade. Ref exe 19 19TI 4533. Picture: Terry IfeEast Budleigh May Day Parade. Ref exe 19 19TI 4533. Picture: Terry Ife

East Budleigh May Day Parade. Ref exe 19 19TI 4525. Picture: Terry IfeEast Budleigh May Day Parade. Ref exe 19 19TI 4525. Picture: Terry Ife

East Budleigh May Day Parade. Ref exe 19 19TI 4523. Picture: Terry IfeEast Budleigh May Day Parade. Ref exe 19 19TI 4523. Picture: Terry Ife

East Budleigh May Day Parade. Ref exe 19 19TI 4522. Picture: Terry IfeEast Budleigh May Day Parade. Ref exe 19 19TI 4522. Picture: Terry Ife

East Budleigh May Day Parade. Ref exe 19 19TI 4519. Picture: Terry IfeEast Budleigh May Day Parade. Ref exe 19 19TI 4519. Picture: Terry Ife

East Budleigh May Day Parade. Ref exe 19 19TI 4512. Picture: Terry IfeEast Budleigh May Day Parade. Ref exe 19 19TI 4512. Picture: Terry Ife

East Budleigh May Day Parade. Ref exe 19 19TI 4510. Picture: Terry IfeEast Budleigh May Day Parade. Ref exe 19 19TI 4510. Picture: Terry Ife

Headteacher Peter Halford gets the East Budleigh May Day Parade started. Ref exe 19 19TI 4511. Picture: Terry IfeHeadteacher Peter Halford gets the East Budleigh May Day Parade started. Ref exe 19 19TI 4511. Picture: Terry Ife

Sid Ridout,Ben Cox-Marty and Logan Rice are this years East Budleigh May Day Princes. Ref exe 19 19TI 4508. Picture: Terry IfeSid Ridout,Ben Cox-Marty and Logan Rice are this years East Budleigh May Day Princes. Ref exe 19 19TI 4508. Picture: Terry Ife

Sid Ridout,Ben Cox-Marty and Logan Rice are this years East Budleigh May Day Princes. Ref exe 19 19TI 4505. Picture: Terry IfeSid Ridout,Ben Cox-Marty and Logan Rice are this years East Budleigh May Day Princes. Ref exe 19 19TI 4505. Picture: Terry Ife

East Budleigh May Day Parade. Ref exe 19 19TI 4507. Picture: Terry IfeEast Budleigh May Day Parade. Ref exe 19 19TI 4507. Picture: Terry Ife

Yasmin Gilbride is this year's East Budleigh May Day Queen. Ref exe 19 19TI 4503. Picture: Terry IfeYasmin Gilbride is this year's East Budleigh May Day Queen. Ref exe 19 19TI 4503. Picture: Terry Ife

