Plea for funding pledges for Exmouth beach wheelchairs

Big wheel wheelchairs to be provided in Exmouth. Picture: MigGroningen - Wikimedia Commons/Simon Horn Picture: MigGroningen – Wikimedia Commons/Simon Horn

A fundraising plea has been made to help provide three beach wheelchairs for Exmouth.

Town Councillor Pauline Stott is spearheading a crowdfunding campaign launched on Wednesday (November 27) to provide three multi-terrain wheelchairs on the beach.

The campaign has been launched with the aim of raising at least 25 per cent of the £30,000 needed to buy three chairs, a hoist and a storage unit.

The aim of the project, supported by the town council, is to make the town's two-mile stretch of beach accessible to residents and visitors with mobility issues.

Users would be able to borrow the chairs, which would be suitable for all ages, for a small refundable deposit.

Match funding for the project may be available from Devon County Council, East Devon District Council, Sport England and the Devon and Cornwall Police community resilience fund.

Visit the Crowdfunder website for more information or to make a pledge towards the project.