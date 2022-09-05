Crow makes more than a flying visit to Exmouth supermarket

Was this visitor to Exmouth’s Tesco superstore looking for some ‘early bird’ bargains?

Shoppers at the supermarket in Salterton Road this morning (Monday, September 5) were surprised to see a crow flying around, easily evading attempts by staff to catch it.

The crow in Exmouth's Tesco superstore - Credit: Corrie Perry

Andy Perry, who was in the shop with his son Corrie, said the bird was attracting a lot of attention from customers.

He told the Journal he and Corrie, who is a student animal carer at Bicton College, tried to advise the staff on how to trap the crow without harming it, but were turned away.

He said: “We saw them running around and we suggested to them that they were doing it all wrong. Crows are very intelligent and it could work out what they were doing, and work out a way of flying over everything and land somewhere safe and wait till they come back round again.

“We told them they need a net, and I do a lot of carp fishing so I’ve got a big net – I offered to go and get it but nobody was willing to listen to us.

“They were walking around trying to capture it with a big bucket and brooms.

“I talked to one of the staff and they said it had been there all night, someone had phoned the RSPCA but they’d said they couldn’t do anything about it.”

The Journal contacted the Exmouth Tesco superstore and was referred to the company’s head office, who have been approached for comment but have not yet responded.