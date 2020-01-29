Advanced search

Budleigh Croquet Club request for 150th anniversary

PUBLISHED: 07:00 31 January 2020

European croquet championships at Budleigh. Ref exsp 21 19TI 1020391. Picture: Terry Ife

European croquet championships at Budleigh. Ref exsp 21 19TI 1020391. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

A Budleigh Salterton sports club has been rebuffed in its request for the town council to contribute to its landmark anniversary celebrations.

Budleigh Croquet Club, which is celebrating its 150th anniversary in 2020, asked the town council to consider a grant aid request to help towards the cost of a 'major' reception later this year.

However, the town council refused, saying that spending taxpayers' money on the event would send the wrong message to residents.

Alison Maddaford, chairman of the club, told councillors it hosts major tournaments bringing new people to the town would stay in Budleigh's bed and breakfasts and use its pubs and restaurants.

But Cllr Henry Riddell said: "Its public money and I don't think it should be going to a party.

"If we did that we are setting a precedent and what happens when the football club wanted to do something like it?

"I don't think people in the town will feel happy that that's where the money is going."

