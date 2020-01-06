Croquet club's anniversary beer launched to kick-start 150th anniversary celebrations

A 150-year-old sports club in Budleigh Salterton has launched its anniversary celebrations by unveiling a specially-brewed beer.

Budleigh Croquet Club celebrates a century and a half of the lawn sport this year and to mark the occasion, it has teamed up with Devon-based Black Tor brewery.

At its annual friends and family day on New Year's Day, the club began selling the Anniversary Ale.

The beer is bottled and brewed in Devon and carries a label designed by a team from the croquet club.

Chairman John O'Gorman said the club is pleased to launch the beer and has some exciting events to come in 2020.

He said: "The committee thought it would be a nice idea.

"We are going to make something really special of this year - it's an opportunity to raise the profile of the club."

The club has a number of events planned this year to mark the anniversary and will be taking part in the town's annual Gala Week.