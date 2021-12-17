Man guilty of assaulting police officer in Exmouth

An Exmouth man has been fined £300 after being found guilty of assaulting a police officer.

Stephen Paul Qahwaji, of Parrys Farm Close, appeared at East Devon Magistrates' Court sitting in Exeter, on Wednesday (December 15) charged with assaulting the officer, PC Powles.

After denying the charges, he was found guilty of both charges by magistrates of assaulting the officer in Exmouth on February 13.

As well as being fined £300, the 42-year-old was also ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £34 and £150 in costs.