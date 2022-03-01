Family of victim reacts to Tanya Hoskin being jailed for 10 years

The police have thanked the family of stabbing victim Nigel Johnston for their courage after his killer was jailed for 10 years today.

Tanya Hoskin was jailed by Judge Mr Justice Linden at Exeter Crown Court after she was cleared of murder but found guilty of manslaughter by the jury.

Mr Johnston, 54, died from a single 22-centimetre stab wound to his chest inflicted by 52-year-old Hoskin in the kitchen of his home in Tennyson Way, Exmouth, on December 27 last year.

After she was jailed, Mr Johnston’s son Stephen issued a statement thanking the police for their work on the case.

"I would like to thank the officers who worked tirelessly, going above and beyond what we expected from them to bring our father’s killer to answer for her actions," he said.

"It was a very long road and while we may feel frustration and disappointment regarding the verdict, we know that everything possible was done to try and get justice for Nigel Johnston.

"It is possibly not the result people had expected or hoped for, but it is at least some form of closure.

"Dad was always loved by his family and friends. He was a kind man who could be reserved at times, but he would give someone the shirt off his back if they needed it.

"Whether he was our father, son, grandfather or friend he left a lasting and positive impression on all of us. While unfortunately all we have left are memories, they are varied and full of love.

"He may have not been perfect, but he was certainly a good man. We cannot change what happened that day. My final point is this; my family and I have lost someone we all held very dear to us and the last 14 months or so are something nobody should have to go through.

Tanya Hoskin, of Exmouth, has been jailed for 10 years - Credit: Devon & Cornwall Police

"It has been however, with the support of each other, and a commitment to just improving each and every day that we got through this and will continue to heal.

"You never forget the loss of a loved one just know that there is always someone to help and support you."

In victim impact statements read before sentence, Mr Johnstone's mother, Margaret Sumner, and daughter April also spoke of their grief.

Mrs Sumner wrote: "The worst thing imaginable has happened. I will always grieve. I feel it as a gaping hole in my heart that will never heal."

His daughter told how she, her brother Stephen and sister Jade have all been devastated by the killing and she is struggling to explain to her children why they have lost their grandfather.

She wrote: "Hoskin has stolen so much from us. I don’t know how I will ever get through Christmas again without sadness."

After the case, Detective Sergeant Samantha Wenham, of Devon and Cornwall Police Major Crime Investigation Team, said: "Following today’s sentence and the jury finding Hoskin guilty of manslaughter, I would like to thank the family and witnesses for their bravery in giving evidence.

"Hoskin maintained that the killing was in self-defence and although the jury rejected this, they agreed that she had not intended to kill or seriously harm Nigel Johnston.

"This has been a very sad and tragic case and I can only hope that the family will draw comfort with today’s outcome."

The Judge also praised the work of the police and commended officers for the sympathetic way they handled Hoskin after her arrest, despite her being drunk and abusive and assaulting four of them.